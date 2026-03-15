The Saga Of This Cheap Bentley Flying Spur Shows Off Just How Tough Volkswagen's W12 Can Be

Buying the cheapest Bentley Flying Spur you can find sounds like a terrible idea. And, for the most part, it is. I strongly advise against it, no matter how good the deal seems on Copart. But it's certainly fun to watch other people do it, so we can live out our restoration dreams while assuming none of the financial, mental, and emotional risk.

YouTuber Sreten, host of the M539 Restorations YouTube Channel and glutton for mechanical pain, recently decided to buy the cheapest Bentley Flying Spur in Europe. Originally, his Bentley cost around $275,000, but he bought it for $12,500 — and it had over 160,000 miles on the odometer. And when he bought it, the Flying Spur was rough. Not only did it have several electrical issues, some rust, and a shocking paint job, but its interior was filled with mold due to the lakes in its footwells. However, the W12 seemed to run well, so it seemed like it could be a worthwhile project.

When Sreten got the cheap-o Bentley back to his shop, he fixed the sunroof drain leaks, spent days drying up the floor mat swimming pools, and even refurbished a leaky rear parking brake. It was looking like things were going smoothly, especially since the engine seemed solid. Then, once he finally got it out on the road and enjoyed the creamy smoothness of the fastest sedan in the world circa 2004, tragedy struck. It overheated.