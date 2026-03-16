These 3 Harley-Davidson Bikes Have Terrible Resale Value

Resale value is non-negotiable if you're looking to sell or upgrade your motorcycle in the future — after all, you'll want your investment to remain valuable as possible to prospective buyers. Of course, depreciation is ultimately unavoidable even for the best and most popular motorcycles, so what matters is really the extent to which it loses value. While some of that outcome depends on you and your maintenance, it is also largely dependent on the brand and model.

Harley-Davidson's popularity may be declining, but this brand still performs fairly well in the secondhand market thanks to its loyal following. This means that its bikes tend to retain their value longer than some other brands. However, if you look within the Harley-Davidson lineup, you'll find that certain models dwindle in value much faster than others. If you have any of the three bikes discussed here, even the brand name may not save your investment when the time comes to sell it off.