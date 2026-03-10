What Two Cars Would You Mash Together To Make The Perfect Car?

We found out this week that Porsche is considering smushing together its Panamera and Taycan lines into one car in order to cut costs and lineup complexity. Which nameplate, drivetrain or platform will win out is anyone's guess, but who doesn't love a Frankenstein's monster, car or otherwise?

It's a unique approach to streamlining complexity in a very complex business. There are a lot of automakers that could learn from this approach, both to simplify lineups and improve vehicles that are lacking in some way. I'm not usually a fan of giving away good ideas for free, but I think we can give automakers a hand here if it means better cars. So what do you think? What two cars would you mash together to make one, better car? This can either be in the pursuit of simplification, like in Porsche's case, or to create something totally new and unique from diametrically opposed models.