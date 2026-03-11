These Are The Rules You'd Introduce To Fix Flying

Mandate a moon-shot level program for building high-speed rail and regular speed rail across the country. Seriously, if we can spend a billion dollars a day bombing Iran for no discernable reason, we can do this.

The problem with air travel is that it's the only option for long and medium distance travel. No amount of shuffling who gets seated first will change the underlying fact.

We need another way to get around, especially for medium distance trips. Trains are awesome for this kind of thing. Chicago to Indianapolis is a miserable drive down a miserable stretch of road. Chicago to Minneapolis is like 7 hours of driving but it still seems too short a distance to fly. We need other options. Get more people off the roads on drives no one wants to make. Get people out of the airport who aren't going cross country or on a business trip.

You can't fix the airport problem with more capacity any more than you can fix freeway congestion by adding more lanes. We need a second option and literally everywhere else in the world has figured out that that second option is rail.

The US isn't special, we aren't too big, we aren't too spread out. We just have a reflexive need to try and do things our own way, like a toddler trying to put socks on with mittens. Well it's time to grow up and admit that other people have good ideas and we should maybe try following them.