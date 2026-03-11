Peugeot Let Ray Charles Actually Drive A Car In A TV Commercial

Ray Charles was a legend. With an ability to meld genres such as soul, gospel, R&B, jazz, and pop, as well as a wide vocal range that let him convey raw emotion, he was one of a kind. Few, though, would associate the icon with driving, or even automobiles in general. Why? Because Ray Charles lost his eyesight at age 7, spending the rest of his life completely blind. But that didn't stop French auto brand Peugeot from putting him behind the wheel for a 1994 TV ad that can't help but make you smile.

While the idea of placing a blind celebrity in the driver's seat for the first time sounds like a recipe for disaster, precautions were taken. For instance, of all the places in the U.S. with room to avoid obstacles, Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats must be the ideal location. Unpopulated, completely level, and spanning more than 30,000 acres, it has long been home to those attempting to shatter records. In fact, four of the coolest cars to ever break land speed records did so while careening across the vast Utah dry lake.

According to Stellantis (owner of Peugeot, which also has a foothold in the world's kitchens), the automaker wanted to go beyond just the look of the car to encompass all of the senses. Often the focus in car commercials is a stylish exterior and interior. This ad takes a different approach, as you see Charles using touch and other senses to experience the car.