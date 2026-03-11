Peugeot Let Ray Charles Actually Drive A Car In A TV Commercial
Ray Charles was a legend. With an ability to meld genres such as soul, gospel, R&B, jazz, and pop, as well as a wide vocal range that let him convey raw emotion, he was one of a kind. Few, though, would associate the icon with driving, or even automobiles in general. Why? Because Ray Charles lost his eyesight at age 7, spending the rest of his life completely blind. But that didn't stop French auto brand Peugeot from putting him behind the wheel for a 1994 TV ad that can't help but make you smile.
While the idea of placing a blind celebrity in the driver's seat for the first time sounds like a recipe for disaster, precautions were taken. For instance, of all the places in the U.S. with room to avoid obstacles, Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats must be the ideal location. Unpopulated, completely level, and spanning more than 30,000 acres, it has long been home to those attempting to shatter records. In fact, four of the coolest cars to ever break land speed records did so while careening across the vast Utah dry lake.
According to Stellantis (owner of Peugeot, which also has a foothold in the world's kitchens), the automaker wanted to go beyond just the look of the car to encompass all of the senses. Often the focus in car commercials is a stylish exterior and interior. This ad takes a different approach, as you see Charles using touch and other senses to experience the car.
Reviews heaped praise on the Peugeot 306, but it wasn't available in the U.S.
Reviewers in the '90s complimented the 306's handling and ride experience. One reasons it felt so smooth was the suspension's extended travel configuration, which worked to absorb the road's imperfections. This was never meant to be a high-performance sports car, instead, skirting the line between practical and enjoyable behind the wheel.
It came in a variety of styles, including a sedan, hatchback, and the convertible showcased in the commercial featuring Ray Charles. That model, the Cabriolet, came equipped with a 2.0-liter engine that produced 135 horsepower. The 306 Cabriolet was produced until 2002; however, American drivers didn't get an opportunity to experience it at the time. Just a few years before it launched, the automake shifted out of the U.S. market, after Peugeot's last grasp at American sales brought all of the team France onboard.
The Peugeot 306 Cabriolet was a defining convertible of the era, and the 1994 model even grabbed an award for "Most Beautiful Convertible of the Year." But it may be best remembered for its Ray Charles ad, although in retrospect Charles thought driving might not have been the best idea. He told U.S. News and World Report, per the Deseret News, "I don't recommend it because I don't want other blind people to say if Ray Charles did it, I can do it, because I don't want to cause anybody to get themselves killed."