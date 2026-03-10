Give The Lexus CT200h The Respect It Deserves

The Lexus CT200h was never the most popular car here in the U.S. It was expensive because it was a Lexus, slow because it was a Prius, and not nearly as fuel-efficient as its non-luxury sibling. It was also a hatchback (even though it was a luxury car, too), which limited the appeal even further. The U.S. may not buy mainstream hatchbacks in large numbers, but we're basically obsessed with them compared to luxury hatchbacks. Luxury cars are supposed to be massive, dammit!

The fact that large numbers of people weren't willing to pay New Lexus money for the Luxury Prius doesn't mean it was a bad car, though. Far from it. It was just misunderstood and poorly positioned, because at the end of the day, it's still a good looking hatchback with a Prius powertrain and a Lexus interior. Sure, you give up a few miles per gallon in the trade, but we're still talking about a car that's rated at 42 mpg combined, while also being far more comfortable than the Prius.

Which is why it's nice to see Regular Car Reviews spend some time in one of the most overlooked modern Lexuses ever built. Is it a perfect car? Not at all. But it's also far better than a lot of people want to give it credit for, if they even remember it existed in the first place.