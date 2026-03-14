The Benefits Of Diesel Electric Semi Trucks, And Where They Still Fall Short

For over a century, the heavy-duty trucking industry has been in a long, committed, soot-stained marriage with the diesel engine. The major reason why the diesel engine has been the powertrain of choice for a long time is its energy density. A gallon of diesel fuel can pack a massive punch, which is much needed if you are trying to move tons of freight across the United States. The combination of diesel engine and 18-speed gearbox has been the undisputed highway king because it simply works. The setup is reliable, more than 100,000 diesel filling stations are scattered across the country, and an equal number of mechanics know how to fix them. That said, the diesel engine isn't the most efficient way to move heavy loads. A diesel engine loses massive amounts of energy to heat and friction, and it struggles to maintain momentum when climbing a steep gradient with full load due to its narrow powerband.

The railroad industry had figured out a better mode of transportation a long time ago. By the end of WWII, railways have relied on diesel-electric locomotives to do the heavy lifting. Now the diesel electric drivetrain isn't like the hybrid Prius in the traditional sense — they are more like mobile generators. The diesel engine in a diesel-electric setup does not turn the wheels, but acts like a massive generator that sends electrical power to electric motors at the axles. This setup is popular in the railways because it offers something a mechanical diesel engine can't, that is, 100% torque at zero RPM, eliminating the need for a massive, heavy transmission.

If diesel electric technology has been moving millions of tons of freight on tracks for more than a century, why hasn't this technology taken over our interstates?