Tank Track Geo Tracker Will Climb Any Mountain And Look Cute As Heck Doing It

This might be the first vehicle ever made that doesn't actually need a steering wheel. Not in the way that those autonomous driving dorks think cars shouldn't have steering wheels, but in the way that if you just point this little Geo Tracker in the direction you want to go, it would crawl over the top of anything in its way. Boulders, mountains, small houses, elk, whatever doesn't move out of the way, you're going up and over. Ah crap, I forgot about lakes. OK, so you need a steering wheel in this vehicle to get around lakes, but that's pretty much it.

You don't need a whole lot of horsepower to climb over a house, I'm pretty sure. Which is good, because this Geo only makes about 80 ponies from a 1.6-liter inline four cylinder. There was something in the air in the 1990s, where normal regular every day kinds of cars didn't need to do zero to sixty in under 20 seconds. It's not a supercar, man!

Bring a Trailer

A recent overhaul imbued this little Geo with the kind of off-road performance and visual flair you need to circumnavigate the globe. Aside from the cute as heck blue and pink paintwork, the Geo was equipped with full metal bumpers, a stout lift kit, a snorkel setup, KC off-road lights, and a winch. You can run it on traditional wheels and tires or the included Camso tracks for road or off-piste driving. Also included are removable hard roof panels (coated in truck bed liner), and some pre,ium audio. There's even a hitch-mounted grille for cooking out whenever you get where you're going.

It's kind of the dream for everyone who wants lots of attention and a little whimsy in their lives. If that sounds like you, go buy it now!