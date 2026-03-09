These Are The Features You Wish You Could Simply Download Onto Your Cars

By Logan K. Carter
Last week we asked you to get a little creative and share what features you wish you could simply download to your car, whether it made sense or not. I knew the instant that I decided to go with this question that several of you clever little people inside my computer would say, "a manual transmission" or "physical buttons," and my intuition was correct. They are good answers though, so I can't be mad. 

I said the feature I wish I could download was the automotive swamp ass survival kit, also known as ventilated seats. My Mini Cooper is perfect for me, and I love it with my whole heart, but I'd really love some ventilated seats to keep my undercarriage dry on hot sunny LA winter days. Well, I reckon you've heard enough about my sweaty grundle for one day. These are only a few of my favorite answers, so if you're feeling like getting a good chuckle, feel free to go back and read the other answers.

A manual transmission

A close-up shot of the 911 T's wooden shift knob showing the 6-speed shift pattern Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

A clutch pedal and a 6-speed manual shifter.

Submitted by: Anonymous Person

Physical HVAC controls

Close-up shot of the HVAC controls in the Hyundai Kona Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

I wish I could download some physical HVAC controls to my car. My previous vehicle had them (even though they were completely electronic. I could change the settings in the infotainment, too. LoL), and I wish my new one did, too.

Submitted by: DynamicPresence

Euro tail lights

Rear three quarters shot of a white Audi RS6 Avant GT on the curve of Willow Springs Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The new taillights that Audi is allowed to install in their EU-market cars. They can display symbols and messages to the drivers behind you alerting them of sudden stops, construction ahead, a "back off my bumper" alert, and if you're parked on the side of the road, when you're opening the door, it can alert drivers that you're opening the door and exiting. I'd have to find a way to hack those lights and display what I really want other drivers to read, especially tailgaters.

Submitted by: Xavier96

A Bluetooth diagnostic function

OBD or OBD-II scanner in use by technician , Automotive diagnostic tool in use for scanning fault code of car engine system , Car repair concept BLKstudio/Shutterstock

Bluetooth OBD diagnostic app.

Yes, I know you can buy an OBD scanner or bluetooth OBD dongle to connect to your phone. Would be so much easier if codes or diagnostics would just be automatically sent to my phone using the already existing bluetooth connection between my phone and vehicle.

Submitted by: Brewman15

a head-up display

A close-up of the HUD in the new Mini Cooper parked on the beach with the ocean out the windshield Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

I've had a few cars with a heads-up display and I wish I could download one to either of my cars (Maverick or Miata). They seem a bit gimmicky but in reality they're good for those of us with aging eyes — much better than trying to focus on the smaller numbers on the dash gauges.

Submitted by: BuddyS

Data privacy

Cyber security and Data protection concept, Businessman using laptop computer with Lock icon on internet network security technology. Cybersecurity and privacy management on cloud computing Deemerwha studio/Shutterstock

The ability to not have things downloaded to my car or have anyone tracking what my car is doing.

I'm a millenial who worked in businesses where monetizing customer data was at least a component of the business model...and let me tell you, it's as yucky as it seems from the outside.

Submitted by: SantaCruzin

Android Auto

Close-up of a user interacting with the Android Auto pairing interface on the digital display inside a BYD electric car at an auto show in Penang. TY Lim/Shutterstock

Android Auto. I looked into adding it several years ago but it was just too expensive for me to add that one feature. I can do without until I hopefully get it one day in my next vehicle.

Submitted by: Jeff Meyer

James Bond features

Being a longtime fan of Speed Racer and various James Bond automotive 'options', I'd say there are a lot features I'd like to instantly download.

Submitted by: Bernie's Mother

1.5 more inches

Rear three-quarters shot of a blue Subaru Crosstrek stopped on a dirt trail with its rear wheel cocked up and green mountains in the background Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

1.5 inches of lift. My Crosstrek is nearly perfect. Everything I've read says you can lift 1.5 inches without placing extra stress on the driveline or messing up handling geometry.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

A memory driver's seat

A close-up of the seat memory controls in an Acura MDX with white leather Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

A Memory Drivers seat. So I could return it to that exact right position I like, after a valet or car wash attendant or lot attendant moves the seat because their legs are longer than mine.

Submitted by: Tigersharktoo

