These Are The Features You Wish You Could Simply Download Onto Your Cars
Last week we asked you to get a little creative and share what features you wish you could simply download to your car, whether it made sense or not. I knew the instant that I decided to go with this question that several of you clever little people inside my computer would say, "a manual transmission" or "physical buttons," and my intuition was correct. They are good answers though, so I can't be mad.
I said the feature I wish I could download was the automotive swamp ass survival kit, also known as ventilated seats. My Mini Cooper is perfect for me, and I love it with my whole heart, but I'd really love some ventilated seats to keep my undercarriage dry on hot sunny LA winter days. Well, I reckon you've heard enough about my sweaty grundle for one day. These are only a few of my favorite answers, so if you're feeling like getting a good chuckle, feel free to go back and read the other answers.
A manual transmission
A clutch pedal and a 6-speed manual shifter.
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
Physical HVAC controls
I wish I could download some physical HVAC controls to my car. My previous vehicle had them (even though they were completely electronic. I could change the settings in the infotainment, too. LoL), and I wish my new one did, too.
Submitted by: DynamicPresence
Euro tail lights
The new taillights that Audi is allowed to install in their EU-market cars. They can display symbols and messages to the drivers behind you alerting them of sudden stops, construction ahead, a "back off my bumper" alert, and if you're parked on the side of the road, when you're opening the door, it can alert drivers that you're opening the door and exiting. I'd have to find a way to hack those lights and display what I really want other drivers to read, especially tailgaters.
Submitted by: Xavier96
A Bluetooth diagnostic function
Bluetooth OBD diagnostic app.
Yes, I know you can buy an OBD scanner or bluetooth OBD dongle to connect to your phone. Would be so much easier if codes or diagnostics would just be automatically sent to my phone using the already existing bluetooth connection between my phone and vehicle.
Submitted by: Brewman15
a head-up display
I've had a few cars with a heads-up display and I wish I could download one to either of my cars (Maverick or Miata). They seem a bit gimmicky but in reality they're good for those of us with aging eyes — much better than trying to focus on the smaller numbers on the dash gauges.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Data privacy
The ability to not have things downloaded to my car or have anyone tracking what my car is doing.
I'm a millenial who worked in businesses where monetizing customer data was at least a component of the business model...and let me tell you, it's as yucky as it seems from the outside.
Submitted by: SantaCruzin
Android Auto
Android Auto. I looked into adding it several years ago but it was just too expensive for me to add that one feature. I can do without until I hopefully get it one day in my next vehicle.
Submitted by: Jeff Meyer
James Bond features
Being a longtime fan of Speed Racer and various James Bond automotive 'options', I'd say there are a lot features I'd like to instantly download.
Submitted by: Bernie's Mother
1.5 more inches
1.5 inches of lift. My Crosstrek is nearly perfect. Everything I've read says you can lift 1.5 inches without placing extra stress on the driveline or messing up handling geometry.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
A memory driver's seat
A Memory Drivers seat. So I could return it to that exact right position I like, after a valet or car wash attendant or lot attendant moves the seat because their legs are longer than mine.
Submitted by: Tigersharktoo