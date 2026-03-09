These Are The Features You Wish You Could Simply Download Onto Your Cars

Last week we asked you to get a little creative and share what features you wish you could simply download to your car, whether it made sense or not. I knew the instant that I decided to go with this question that several of you clever little people inside my computer would say, "a manual transmission" or "physical buttons," and my intuition was correct. They are good answers though, so I can't be mad.

I said the feature I wish I could download was the automotive swamp ass survival kit, also known as ventilated seats. My Mini Cooper is perfect for me, and I love it with my whole heart, but I'd really love some ventilated seats to keep my undercarriage dry on hot sunny LA winter days. Well, I reckon you've heard enough about my sweaty grundle for one day. These are only a few of my favorite answers, so if you're feeling like getting a good chuckle, feel free to go back and read the other answers.