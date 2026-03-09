Lawsuit Seeks To Strike Down Florida License Plate Frame Ban After Man's Arrest For Having One On Rental Car

Ticket Toro has filed a lawsuit against the State of Florida arguing that this law is unconstitutional. While you might expect freedom of speech to be the justification, Ticket Toro is claiming that the Void-for-Vagueness doctrine applies. From Ticket Toro's website:

The Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment requires that criminal statutes define prohibited conduct with sufficient clarity that ordinary people can understand what is forbidden. This is the "void-for-vagueness" doctrine. A statute is unconstitutionally vague when it either (1) fails to give a person of ordinary intelligence fair notice that their conduct is criminal, or (2) encourages arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement by failing to establish minimal guidelines.

The law is so broad and so vague that a strict interpretation could mean that covering any part of a license plate, including slogans, is illegal. This is how Davie, Florida police interpreted it when they arrested Dawson. They later issued the following statement, from NBC6:

At the initial release of this updated law, the wording was vague, unclear and appeared to be open for misinterpretation. Since the release of a memo of clarification from the Florida Police Chiefs' Association was provided to our department, our officers are educated on the application and use of this statute. Unfortunately, it appears this arrest was invalid and we extend our apologies to Mr. Dawson.

Clarification on how the law should be enforced is all well and good, but — since it remains on the books as originally written — this situation could well happen again. At a time when police should be making fewer traffic stops, and when racial profiling is common, this only gives law enforcement another tenuous excuse to stop and potentially arrest people.

Incidentally, the Transit van in the photo is my camper van, as delivered from the dealer back when it was registered in Florida. The dealer-installed license plate frame barely covers the letter E of "Sunshine State": under the current law, this could get me arrested, just like Dawson was. With even the Florida Police Chiefs' Association apparently agreeing that what's on the books isn't working, the law needs to be changed, with such clarifications written into it. New Jersey did it, and Florida should, too.