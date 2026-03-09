Ford Patented A Smart Car Door That 'Brakes' Before It Hits Anything
Understandably, manufacturers can be relentless in developing new technologies to ensure the safety of their vehicles' occupants. How far do you expect an automaker to go to protect your car door? Ford patented a smart door system last year to slow or stop doors before they hit a nearby object. The application itself was filed last July, but wasn't published until this year, when it was spotted by Autoblog. Like with the wild patents we've seen before, there's no guarantee that Ford will adopt this technology for any of its future models.
Ford's patented system uses sensors, software and an old-fashioned mechanical brake. There's an accelerometer to detect how fast the door is opening and a second sensor to see if anything is in the door's path. If activated, the system would deploy its brake, a small assembly of levers, springs and brake pads. Activation is the crucial feature. No one wants to constantly push against the brake every time they climb out of their Ford.
Doors can be dangerous if they're poorly designed
The inclusion of a mechanical brake is a welcome feature, given how electronic systems can cause headaches or fail outright. Kia recalled around 51,000 Carnival minivans in 2023 due to a power-sliding door issue. The doors would continue to close despite there being something in the way. The Korean automaker stated it was aware of nine injuries caused by the fault. The most severe injury was a broken arm. Thankfully, the recall fix was just a software update.
The biggest pushback against electronically-actuated doors happened in China last month. The Chinese government banned concealed door handles on electric vehicles. The design was popularized by Tesla, which reportedly led to at least 15 deaths. All cars sold in the country will be required to have mechanical releases inside and outside the vehicle. While the ruling will take effect on January 1, 2027, previously approved models have until 2029 to comply with the change. Aside from foreign regulations, Ford is likely to thoroughly evaluate whether its mechanical door brake is fit for purpose.