Ford Patented A Smart Car Door That 'Brakes' Before It Hits Anything

Understandably, manufacturers can be relentless in developing new technologies to ensure the safety of their vehicles' occupants. How far do you expect an automaker to go to protect your car door? Ford patented a smart door system last year to slow or stop doors before they hit a nearby object. The application itself was filed last July, but wasn't published until this year, when it was spotted by Autoblog. Like with the wild patents we've seen before, there's no guarantee that Ford will adopt this technology for any of its future models.

Ford's patented system uses sensors, software and an old-fashioned mechanical brake. There's an accelerometer to detect how fast the door is opening and a second sensor to see if anything is in the door's path. If activated, the system would deploy its brake, a small assembly of levers, springs and brake pads. Activation is the crucial feature. No one wants to constantly push against the brake every time they climb out of their Ford.