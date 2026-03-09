At $6,500, Is This 1994 Toyota Corolla Wagon An Unexpected Bargain?

The seller of today's Nice Price of No Dice Corolla says that it is "for sale, not on sale." It also looks like a hoot and a half to be seen in, so we'll have to see just how much it should rightfully sell for.

Have you ever had a caviar bump? That's the little spoonful (mother of pearl, please) of the tiny black fish roe set on the side of the fist, and eaten like a cat licking its paw. Some people shun the act owing to the cost (yikes!) and its embarrassing decadence. Others just think eating fish eggs is gross. I watched Stanley Tucci tour a sturgeon farm in Italy that claims to provide fully one-third of the world's caviar. After learning from that show that the fish are dispatched to harvest their eggs, I don't feel like I want to partake in caviar consumption any longer.

I think many of us felt similarly about the 2001 BMW M Roadster we looked at last Friday. It represented the final evolution of that sporting model, offering enough oomph (315 horsepower) that even the seller warned it could be "scary." At $48,500, it was also decadently priced. Many of you voiced appreciation for the car and its condition in the comments, but when it came to the thought of paying that much, the majority of you balked. That resulted in a 93% 'No Dice' loss in the voting.