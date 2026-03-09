At $6,500, Is This 1994 Toyota Corolla Wagon An Unexpected Bargain?
The seller of today's Nice Price of No Dice Corolla says that it is "for sale, not on sale." It also looks like a hoot and a half to be seen in, so we'll have to see just how much it should rightfully sell for.
I think many of us felt similarly about the 2001 BMW M Roadster we looked at last Friday. It represented the final evolution of that sporting model, offering enough oomph (315 horsepower) that even the seller warned it could be "scary." At $48,500, it was also decadently priced. Many of you voiced appreciation for the car and its condition in the comments, but when it came to the thought of paying that much, the majority of you balked. That resulted in a 93% 'No Dice' loss in the voting.
They don't make 'em like they used to
Unlike Friday's Bimmer, which was arguably a bougie car for occasional use, we're going to look at a car for the people today. And, like a lot of things originally created for the masses, this 1994 Toyota Corolla wagon has been gently modded to ensure it stands out from the crowd.
Coming from the Corolla's tenth generation, this model is significant for being the last wagon in the model's lineup for the North American market. Following its departure in 1997, the Corolla line contracted to a single four-door sedan, a far cry from the sedans, coupes, liftbacks, and wagons offered in the 1980s.
This burgundy beauty has a clean title and has logged 133,766 miles, which on the Corolla Clock is just getting started. As a DX model, this wagon is fairly well-equipped, featuring power windows, cozy cloth upholstery, working A/C, and the largest SRS AIRBAG embossing on the dashboard that money can buy.
A proud personal statement
This isn't just your run-of-the-mill Corolla, either. It's seen a number of mods and updates, including some exterior adornments and a fancy red shift knob in the cabin. According to the ad, it rides on fully adjustable coilovers that sit behind five-spoke aftermarket alloys. The engine—a 115-horsepower 16-valve 4A-FE four—hasn't been left out of the party. It has a cold air intake, a throttle body spacer, and exhales through a chrome-plated header and custom exhaust.
Per the seller, the car is tight as a drum, showing no leaks or the presence of any funny noises. A strut tower brace and the lowered suspension give the car what the seller says is "amazing handling." Mere maintenance has been extensive as well, with items like the fuel tank and one window regulator replaced. Also new are the brakes, including the front rotors and lines. All the mods, along with the bodywork additions, make for a very individualistic edition of an arguably common car.
That's excellent?
On the downside, while the seller describes the car's condition as "excellent," the pictures tell a different story. There are a number of dings and dents on the passenger side of the car, though none appear to have punched through the paint, leading to rust intrusion. The same can't be said of the driver's side, where there is obvious road rot on the leading edge of the rear wheel arch. Another issue is the hood, which is strangely popped up at the rear near the cowl. What's up with that?
The interior fares better, although the dust and grime in the load area and around the spare is bad enough to make your nose itch just from the pictures. Some wet wipes and a vacuum would work wonders there. Father forward, things are better. The upholstery and plastics are all in great shape. Amazingly, this customized Corolla still has its factory AM/FM/cassette stereo reigning in its dash. That dash is also free of any trouble lamps, making this a get-in-and-go proposition.
A wagon for the braggin'
Cars with so many mods might turn off prospective buyers with other visions of what that car should be. That's the challenge this seller faces. It's obvious that removing many of the mods would both make the car more mundane and perhaps less functional, since many would require replacement with factory pieces that have likely long-since been lost.
With that in mind, we now need to address the issue of this Corolla's $6,500 price. What's your take on this funky wagon for that amount of money? Does that seem fair given the car's mods and description? Or is that way more than this wagon's worth?
You decide!
New Hampshire, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to RevUnlimiter for the hookup!
