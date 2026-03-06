At $48,500, Would You Go All-In On This 2001 BMW M Roadster?

Despite claiming it to have been garaged all its life, the ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice M Roadster describes it as a barn find. It also touts it as "brilliant," but warns that it can be "scary at times." Let's see if this low-mileage droptop has an equally scary price tag.

Whilst considering the merits of the 1989 Chevy Celebrity Eurosport we looked at yesterday, one is naturally led to contemplate what other regional identifiers the auto industry might one day leverage. No other geographic area fits quite so neatly into a naming convention as does "Euro," making this a fairly hard exercise. We do have "Arctic White" paint, which, coincidentally, could have been applied to our Chevy's exterior color. Additionally, we could look at abbreviations, like the ESS (European Sport Sedan) nomenclature used by Ford in the 1970s. That might prove problematic should we be touting Asian, Australian, or Austrian vehicles, however. After all, no one wants to drive an A.S.S. In the end, it appears that cars like Ford's ESS and our Chevy Eurosport were performative objects of their time, and at $4,450, few of you were interested in revisiting that era in our Celebrity. Its 58% 'No Dice' loss proved there's no going back.