It's Not Always Legal To Ride Your ATV On A Snowmobile Trail

Snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are both great means of traveling the backcountry, getting into rugged areas inaccessible by automobiles, and having fun outdoors. You do need to take extra caution when riding, as even a motorsports legend isn't immune from suffering an accident, such as when Hoonigan Industries co-founder Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile crash at just 55 years old.

And before heading down the trail, you'll also want to keep an eye on how it's designated, lest it land you in trouble with the authorities. Some backwoods tracks are classified as shared-use and permit both ATVs and snowmobiles, though it may depend on local conditions. For instance, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says trails in the St. Croix State Forest are among those allowing ATVs on snowmobile routes, but only when tempereatures drop to 30 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

However, it's much more common to find four-wheelers prohibited from most snowmobile trails. For example, in New York and Maine, it's generally illegal and if caught breaking the law, you could be subject to fines or more. It's not just snowmobile trails you need to avoid on a quad in some areas; riding an ATV to a gas station in Ohio could get you fined (and the store clerks too). But what's the big deal if other off-road vehicles use a snowmobile trail?