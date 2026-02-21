Riding Ski-Doo Snowmobiles Kicks So Much Ass, Especially In Yellowstone National Park

The fun isn't just about speed, either. The Ski-Doos we were riding were also more rewarding in the corners than I expected, and pretty quickly, I found myself going for the smaller, lighter options that cornered better than the bigger, more practical ones. My body was the only cargo I had to haul, so why not go "slow car snowmobile fast?" Somehow, despite riding like an idiot with just enough experience to get himself into some real trouble, I didn't crash once. There were plenty of times I came close to crashing, sure, but I didn't crash, and I'm going to remain proud of that, whether it's worth bragging about or not. Clearly, I am a natural-born snowmobiler who will never crash and can definitely be trusted with the most powerful sleds money can buy. After all, what else could I possibly have to learn after two whole days of snowmobiling?

At the end of all this, can I tell you with any authority which snowmobile to buy? Not at all. The only snowmobiles I've ever ridden were all Ski-Doos, including the ones we rode through Yellowstone. As their reps are all too happy to explain, Ski-Doos are the only snowmobiles allowed in the park, because their engines run cleaner than the competition. Which does seem like a pretty good reason to go with Ski-Doo if you're buying a snowmobile, but if you're actually shopping for a new snowmobile and need help deciding between two different models, I'm probably not the guy you want to talk to.

But what I can tell you is that I had more fun riding snowmobiles than I think I've ever had doing anything else, legal or illegal. If you ever get the opportunity to ride one, do it. Don't even think about it. If you've been putting it off because it can't really be that fun, stop it. Your life will be better if you add a snowmobile to it. Period. Maybe don't buy an off-grid homestead, uproot your entire life, and move to Alaska just to ride snowmobiles, but at the very least, riding one has to be on your bucket list. It's probably as close as you're ever going to get to feeling pure, unadulterated joy, and if that's not worth trying at least once, I don't know what to tell you. Just be sure not to crash, because I hear those are not fun.