At $4,450, Would You Be A Good Sport And Buy This 1989 Chevy Celebrity Eurosport?

While Japanese manufacturers were eating their lunch in the 1980s, domestic carmakers bizarrely attempted to improve the popularity of their wares by making them seem more European. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Celebrity is an example of that, and we need to decide what such kitsch might be worth now.

When you consider the iconic fighter aircraft of WWII, one stands out for each major nation combatant. On the Axis side, Japan had the Mitsubishi Zero, and Germany the Messerschmitt Bf 109. On the Allied side, Great Britain led with the Supermarine Spitfire, while the Americans claimed the North American Aviation P-51 Mustang as the nation's champion. The funny thing is, the Mustang wasn't originally built for the Americans; it was commissioned by the British for the Royal Air Force. In fact, while originally powered by an Allison engine, the Mustang didn't really become the ultimate bane of Axis aviators until it was mated with Britain's vaunted Merlin V12 from Rolls-Royce.

