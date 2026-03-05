At $4,450, Would You Be A Good Sport And Buy This 1989 Chevy Celebrity Eurosport?
While Japanese manufacturers were eating their lunch in the 1980s, domestic carmakers bizarrely attempted to improve the popularity of their wares by making them seem more European. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Celebrity is an example of that, and we need to decide what such kitsch might be worth now.
One of the great examples from the panoply of dad jokes goes, "If you're American before going in the restroom, what are you when you're in there?" Naturally, the answer is "You're-a-peein'." I'll give you a minute to wipe away the tears of laughter.
There was a time—a hot minute back in the 1970s and 1980s—when American carmakers attempted to hang with the cool kids by offering cars they deemed "European" in style. Ford had the speciously-named Granada ESS (European Sport Sedan) that hit the market at the end of the 1970s. Chrysler had the... well, they were busy crafting the K-Car out of the cheapest parts possible and honing its roadshow performance of 'Oliver' for a Congressional matinee. Europe was, however, on the minds of the marketers over at General Motors. In the mid-1980s, the company released the Pontiac 6000 STE (Special Touring Edition) and, more explicitly, the Chevy Celebrity Eurosport.
Both cars were built on GM's FWD A platform, and both featured tighter, more capable suspensions than their lower-tier brethren. They also offered unique alloy wheel designs, special steering wheels, and V6 power. The Chevy even gained blackout trim around its windows and a red stripe encircling its lower half in the middle of the rib strip. That was a styling cue also employed by the VW GTI of the time, which is perhaps why Chevy chose to mimic the look.
This 1989 Celebrity Eurosport sedan looks to be in reasonably good condition and rocks a middling 146,000 miles on the clock. It's a bit of an odd duck in this day and age, as very few of these cars—Eurosport or standard—have survived the junk yard car crusher. That makes it kind of neat.
It also calls back the rectilinear design cues of GM cars in the 1970s and '80s, starting with the 1976 Cadillac Seville. Consider that this car's competition included Ford's wildly futuristic and better-equipped Taurus. In fact, this year, the Eurosport faced off against the fantastic SHO edition, which wasn't in any way a fair fight.
Regardless, the Chevy wasn't really a bad car. It was just kind of mundane. Power comes from a 2.8-liter pushrod V6. With the electronic fuel injection that Chevy thought so highly of to warrant a mention on the front fenders, that engine makes 125 horsepower and 160 pound-feet of torque. Mated to that is a three-speed automatic transaxle that drives the front wheels. The ad says this car has new plugs, ignition wires, and an idle air speed controller.
As far as style goes, this is a very '80s car. The boxy shape, while not all that engaging, does allow for a fairly spacious cabin. There's also a lot to like about the seating arrangements. The color-keyed velour upholstery appears to be in great shape, and the vast seats look very comfy. A close look at that front split bench reveals what looks to be a center seat belt, making this a sometimes six-passenger car, which we just don't get anymore. It's not parsimoniously equipped, either. There's working A/C and heat, power-operated windows, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, and what appears to be three ashtrays. Don't smoke, kids.
According to the seller, this has been "A Very Good Car For Many Years," and offers "Lots Of Power," and an original driving experience. It comes with a clean title, although it should be noted that it is currently on non-op registration. The DMV paperwork will come with the car when it's ready to get it back on the road, so that shouldn't be too much of a problem.
That all makes for a somewhat charming throwback to an earlier era, that, at the same time, still seems perfectly acceptable as transportation for someone seeking quirky style and a bit of faux-European flair. What should be the cost of such an opportunity?
The asking price for this Eurosport is $4,450, which the seller says is a revision from an earlier attempt to sell the car at $5,750. What's your take on this Chevy at its current price? Does that now seem befitting the car and its condition? Or should the seller keep on dropping the price?
San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to Don R. for the hookup!
