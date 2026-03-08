How C8 Corvette Stingray Insurance Costs Compare To Similarly Priced Sports Cars
Car insurance in general isn't cheap, with some of today's drivers being forced into cutting or dropping their policies due to its high cost. And — again generally speaking — the prices are even higher for sports cars like Chevrolet's Corvette Stingray.
Insurers tend to charge more for several reasons. It starts with their being sports cars, engineered for high performance and often driven that way, leading to being more likely to end up in accidents. Sports cars are also usually more expensive to buy than typical daily drivers, which results in being more expensive to fix, too. And they're often in high demand by car thieves, further boosting the likelihood of an insurance claim.
The Stingray shows the difference between a sports car and a popular pickup when it comes to insurance. It has a suggested price of $68,300 — before a $1,895 destination charge — and will cost you an average of $4,982 in insurance each year during the first five years of ownership. (That's per Kelley Blue Book, using 2025 numbers and assuming 10,000 miles of driving per year.) A four-wheel-drive Chevy Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab, with a similar price of $68,340 plus $2,195 desintation charge, is only $3,575 to insure each year (with the same disclaimers).
Of course, that's apples and oranges. Comparing the Stingray's insurance costs to those of similarly priced sports cars proves that, as with many things Corvette, there's a lot of value there.
Making sense of mainstream Stingray competitors
The trickiest part of today's topic actually may have been finding comparable cars. After all, not many vehicles today are priced under $70,000, wear an exotic supercar design, and deliver 490 horsepower complemented by 465 pound-feet of torque. Add the popular Z51 pack — ordered on 47.5% of 2025 Stingrays — and the Corvette can rocket to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 194 mph.
By contrast, the tale of the tape for the 2025 Nissan Z Nismo includes a suggested price of $65,750 plus $1,295 destination charge, a twin-turbo V6 making 420 horses with 384 lb-ft, and a 0-60 sprint time a full second behind the Stingray's. Yet despite trailing the Corvette in those metrics, Kelley Blue Book gives the Z the lead for insurance costs, at about $4,772 per year for its first five years on the job.
The 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse? Sure, this one has a few more horses of its own than the Stingray, with 500 in total, and yes, it's thousands less to purchase and costs a few hundred dollars less annually to insure, at an average of $4,141. On the other hand, the Dark Horse is down 47 pound-feet and can take even longer to run the 60-mph dash than the Nismo Z — 3.7 to 4.1 seconds, depending on configuration, in Motor Trend testing.
As for the 2025 Toyota GR Supra, the bottom line again is you get what you pay for. In this case, you can get a car stickered about $9,000 under the Stingray with an annual insurance cost of $4,545 — but with nowhere near the Stingray's output or performance. The Supra serves up 382 horsepower, 368 lb-ft, and 0-60 runs officially no faster than 3.9 seconds.
Paying the price for Stingray's premium rivals
Although Chevrolet is more of a mainstream brand — like Ford, Nissan, and Toyota — its rivals often come from the premium names. Consider the 2025 BMW M2 coupe (which, to be clear, shares much of its underpinnings, including its engine, with the just-mentioned Supra). Unsurprisingly, one big difference between the two is their pricing, both in cost and insurance, which leaves the M2 further behind the Stingray.
Kelley Blue Book results indicate the M2 will set you back an average of $5,419 to insure yearly, backed by a list price of approximately $66,075 including $1,175 destination charge — and a TwinPower turbocharged I6 good for 473 ponies and 0-60 rides of 4.1 seconds. For what it's worth, the 2026 M2 CS adds more power, more wing, and less weight than the regular M2, but with a price tag just shy of six figures. And it still can't keep up with the Stingray.
The 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 will have an even heavier impact on your bank account since it has a suggested price of $74,300 plus $1,150 destintion chage and an insurance outlay of $5,500 a year. In a common refrain, however, it blends a bigger outlay than the Corvette with slower acceleration. Mercedes claims a 4-second sprint time with the optional Race Start system, and 4.2 seconds without it, from a turbocharged I6 with 443 horsepower, hybrid assistance, and all-wheel-drive. The latter two are lacking in the Stingray, but that's not necessarily a drawback if you prefer a more traditional performance recipe.
FYI: The Corvette's erstwhile arch-nemesis, the Porsche 911, opens at $135,500 plus $2,350 destination charge, and that's without any advantage in output or 0-60 acceleration or insurance costs.