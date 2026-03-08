How C8 Corvette Stingray Insurance Costs Compare To Similarly Priced Sports Cars

Car insurance in general isn't cheap, with some of today's drivers being forced into cutting or dropping their policies due to its high cost. And — again generally speaking — the prices are even higher for sports cars like Chevrolet's Corvette Stingray.

Insurers tend to charge more for several reasons. It starts with their being sports cars, engineered for high performance and often driven that way, leading to being more likely to end up in accidents. Sports cars are also usually more expensive to buy than typical daily drivers, which results in being more expensive to fix, too. And they're often in high demand by car thieves, further boosting the likelihood of an insurance claim.

The Stingray shows the difference between a sports car and a popular pickup when it comes to insurance. It has a suggested price of $68,300 — before a $1,895 destination charge — and will cost you an average of $4,982 in insurance each year during the first five years of ownership. (That's per Kelley Blue Book, using 2025 numbers and assuming 10,000 miles of driving per year.) A four-wheel-drive Chevy Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab, with a similar price of $68,340 plus $2,195 desintation charge, is only $3,575 to insure each year (with the same disclaimers).

Of course, that's apples and oranges. Comparing the Stingray's insurance costs to those of similarly priced sports cars proves that, as with many things Corvette, there's a lot of value there.