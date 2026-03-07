The 1957 Aurora Safety Car Looks Ready To Scoop Up Krill Into Its Gaping Maw

In 1938, when he was 19 years old, Alfred A. Juliano faced a crossroads in his life. On the one hand, he seems to have grown up as a gearhead with a talent for automotive design. In fact, after GM got a look at some of his drawings, he had a chance to start learning the craft under the General's high priest of styling, Harley Earl. Who knows, Juliano could have ended up having a hand in the creation of the Y-Job, which debuted that same year as the industry's first modern concept car. Yet he was already well on his way to becoming a Catholic priest.

In the end, God won out over the General and Juliano donned the white collar, albeit after studying aerodynamics at Yale. Still, if the one and only car he produced was any evidence, it was a good thing he answered the higher calling. Juliano's 1957 Aurora Safety Car may have incorporated some notable passenger-protection principles, but the car's exterior design, with a convoluted full-fiberglass body, looked like an abomination to many. The front of the car was particularly, uh, interesting, thanks to a huge mouth that looked ready to suck pedestrians off the road like a combination of a giant Hoover and a baleen whale.

And although that really was its basic purpose — to safely and softly gather folks up instead of flattening them, like today's tall hoods and big grilles — the Safety Car was a victim of Juliano's good intentions. He didn't think folks would buy a car just based on its safety performance, so he purposely jazzed up the body to get their attention. Which he did, but in the wrong way.