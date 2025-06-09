At $8,500, Is This 1995 Chevy Corvette A Six-Speed Steal?

A manual gearbox and droppable roof make today's Nice Price or No Dice Corvette a perfect summer sports car. We'll have to see if its condition and price give us pause for that perfection.

Disguised as a London Cab, last Friday's 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser looked about as British as warm beer and beans for brekkie. That little Chrysler compact had been built for a delivery company but was little used before that business went belly up. The outcome is that it still wears its corporate clothes but only has a mere 4,800 miles under its belt. Now offered at $8,000, it's set to deliver some fun for a new owner. Few of you, however, were fooled by its thin veneer of pip-pip cheerio, seeing through that to the PT Cruiser that lay beneath. The general consensus in the comments was that the PT is the son of Satan, and not a single one is worth anything like $8,000, British boob job or not. The result was a 77% No Dice loss to close out last week.