At $6,500, Are You Brave Enough To Take On This 2005 Audi S4 Avant?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice S4 has had a lot of work done to it, but despite that, more is still needed. Let's see if, as a byproduct of that, a lower price tag is also needed.

I don't know about you, but I find it gratingly frustrating that Lincoln has never introduced an "Abraham" model. I mean, it could even simply be the "Abe Lincoln." Just think of the advertising opportunities such a model could afford: "Honest luxury from a name you can trust." "For a trip to the theater, why not give Lincoln a shot?" Heck, they just write themselves.

And it's not like Lincoln doesn't have a history of associating its models with celebrities and famous folk. Take, for example, the 1985 Lincoln Continental we looked at yesterday. That old-school luxury ride had been further fancified by none other than Valentino, the Italian designer known for chichi clothing and stinky perfume. As nice as our Lincoln looked, no amount of name-dropping could muster much love for the seller's $12,500 set price. That price made the Continental break-the-bank baroque, and earned it a massive 80% 'No Dice' loss.