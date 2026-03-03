At $6,500, Are You Brave Enough To Take On This 2005 Audi S4 Avant?
Today's Nice Price or No Dice S4 has had a lot of work done to it, but despite that, more is still needed. Let's see if, as a byproduct of that, a lower price tag is also needed.
And it's not like Lincoln doesn't have a history of associating its models with celebrities and famous folk. Take, for example, the 1985 Lincoln Continental we looked at yesterday. That old-school luxury ride had been further fancified by none other than Valentino, the Italian designer known for chichi clothing and stinky perfume. As nice as our Lincoln looked, no amount of name-dropping could muster much love for the seller's $12,500 set price. That price made the Continental break-the-bank baroque, and earned it a massive 80% 'No Dice' loss.
And it's not like Lincoln doesn't have a history of associating its models with celebrities and famous folk. Take, for example, the 1985 Lincoln Continental we looked at yesterday. That old-school luxury ride had been further fancified by none other than Valentino, the Italian designer known for chichi clothing and stinky perfume. As nice as our Lincoln looked, no amount of name-dropping could muster much love for the seller's $12,500 set price. That price made the Continental break-the-bank baroque, and earned it a massive 80% 'No Dice' loss.
Look at that S-Car-Go!
Audi buyers are a special breed. Consider that, over the years, some of the marque's models could be had for less money with a Volkswagen badge, or for a little more with the far more aspirational Porsche crest. That makes one wonder just who is choosing A4s and Q4s over Passats and Macans. The biggest head-scratcher in the Audi lineup is the e-tron GT, which is little more than a Porsche Taycan with styling that's not aging particularly well, for just a few dollars less.
It's a little more reasonable to consider an Audi when the model has no analog amongst the marque's sister and cousin brands. Today's 2005 Audi S4 Avant Quattro, for example, didn't Parent Trap any other model, as its 4.2-liter V8 made it a singularly unique offshoot of Volkswagen's B6 platform. That puts it head and shoulders above the lesser-engined VW Passat and the S4's sibling, the A4. And that uniqueness is a good thing, considering the issues that have plagued the S4's V8.
In addition to the hot mill, the S4 offers a six-speed manual gearbox and secure Quattro AWD. Upgraded suspension and brakes round out the S4 Avant's respectable curriculum vitae.
What's up with Audi and the number five?
Do you remember when Audi introduced a five-cylinder engine? Other manufacturers—Mercedes, Fiat, and Honda among them—offered engines with the same cylinder count, but Audi is probably best known for such odd cylinder advocacy. The marque's fascination with fives extends to today's car as well, because, while it rocks a V8, each of those eight cylinders has five valves for breathing; three in, two out.
All told, that 40-valve motor has logged 123,499 miles on this S4. Those miles show on the bodywork, which exhibits some war wounds. Most notable of those are some scrapes on the bumpers, a dent in the hood next to the grille, and a rocker blade on the driver's door that has become detached and now calls the cargo area its temporary home.
The interior hasn't escaped the ravages of time and use, either. There's nothing too egregious in here, and, in fact, the leather all looks to be in great condition. The only real issues are some cracking of the wood trim on the console and a tear in the shifter boot. It's also a little grimy and could stand a good detailing.
Work done/Work to do
Other work is needed in addition to the scrub-a-dub-dubbing. According to the ad, the engine has an oil leak at the timing chain cover (at the rear of the engine), and the brakes squeak. Those have been deemed drivable by the present owner's mechanic, but nobody likes squeaky brakes. Other issues include creaking suspension; however, the seller will throw in a set of control arms to hopefully address that problem. Also, the airbag light is on.
It's not all just a honey-do list, though. There has been a good bit of maintenance and repair undertaken on the car. Most important of those are the new window regulators in the front doors, axle shafts, cam cover gaskets, and new Falken tires, all done within the last year. This S4 comes with a clean title and, less happily, its original timing chains and guides. Their replacement is an engine-out, what-have-I-gotten-myself-into affair. Fortunately, the seller will put the next owner in contact with their mechanic. Hopefully that won't become a long-term relationship.
What's your best offer?
It appears that the seller is upfront regarding this S4's foibles, and as we already went over, Audi owners are a special breed, so there's definitely someone out there willing to take on this wounded warrior. When at full strength, these are wonderfully fun and, to be honest, reasonably practical cars to own. Plus, who doesn't love those Bauhaus Avus-style wheels? We now need to determine whether that meeting of Audi and Audi advocate is worth the $6,500 asked for this S4's purchase.
What do you think? Would you give this car a go at that asking price? Or does it have too many issues for you to consider dropping that kind of cash?
Denver, Colorado, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
