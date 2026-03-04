Hydraulic Vs Rubber Engine Mounts: How Are They Different And Why It Matters

Most engine mounts are pretty simple, but they handle two very important jobs: They help keep the engine in place and bear its weight, and they cut down on the vibration and noise so that you can have a relatively comfortable and quiet ride. This is true whether the engine mounts are rubber or hydraulic.

What's the difference between these two mounts? The obvious difference is in their names. Rubber mounts consist of solid rubber, and hydraulic mounts contain hydraulic fluid or gel. But that means that they go about the job of controlling vibration much differently. Conventional rubber mounts absorb vibrations while providing enough flexibility for the engine to move a little. Hydraulic mounts adapt to a wider range of vibrations by adjusting the way fluid moves around inside of them. There are other differences. For one, hydraulic mounts are more expensive than rubber mounts. Additionally, rubber mounts are more durable than their hydraulic cousins.

Why does it matter? Well, it matters if comfort is a high priority, like it typically is when building a luxury vehicle. Because hydraulic mounts can adapt to a wider range of vibrations, they provide a significantly more comfortable ride. Of course, there are other elements that make a ride comfortable, like the features found in this list of the most comfortable cars on the market. On the other hand, when durability is especially important, like in certain racing applications, then solid rubber mounts are the preferred choice.