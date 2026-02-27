What's The Wildest Car Left To Rust That You've Ever Seen?

It seems like an enthusiast's fantasy to pull open a set of barn doors and discover a rare classic car while on a European vacation. Depending on the model and how long it has been sitting abandoned, the restoration work is probably cheaper than buying a pristine version at an auction.

What's the wildest car that you have ever seen left to rust? Was it a crashed vintage race car? The wreck of a 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider was left undisturbed for nearly 50 years. The one-of-13 Italian sports car was eventually exported to the United States four years later. The inline-four engine originally fitted in the Pinin Farina-coach built car was also replaced with an American-made V8. However, the 500 Mondial was crashed at some point during the mid-1960s and was never repaired. The mangled heap of metal and glass sold for $1,875,000 at an auction during Monterey Car Week in 2023.