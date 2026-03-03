Truck Driver Pulled Over After Driving Over 62 Miles With A Tire Missing

What do you call semi-trucks where you're from? Do you call them semis, tractor-trailers, or big rigs? Maybe you call them 18-wheelers, and maybe you should — it's helpful to keep the proper number of wheels in mind, because it seems the powers that be take that sort of thing seriously. Case in point: This trucker in Ontario, who was pulled over for driving on a mere 17 wheels.

Ontario Provincial Police, the Canadian version of staties, posted a photo of the truck on Facebook on February 14th. The post claimed the truck had driven over 62 miles with one tire missing, and the wheel certainly looks the part — it's worn down around the rim, with some chunks even completely missing. It's a bit of a wonder the trucker didn't notice, though it's possible he was simply on a deadline and decided to try and get through a job and fix the trailer later. The rearmost tire looks scarily slick, too.