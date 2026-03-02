At $12,500, Could You Have Designs On This 1985 Lincoln Continental Valentino Edition?

While anointed the 'Continental,' today's Nice Price or no Dice Lincoln is as squarely middle-American as it can be. It's also incredibly low-mileage and in amazing condition, so let's see if it's worth a bankroll of U.S. greenbacks.

In Greek mythology, Scylla is one of the most horrific of monstrous creatures. Featuring a serpent's body, a human woman's head, and six hound heads at the waist, the monster was known to eat sailors who ventured too close to its cave. Mentioned throughout Greek legends and stories (Odysseus had a particularly eventful encounter with it), Scylla was a known and feared commodity.

In modern times, we know that such monsters don't exist to haunt our dreams and eat our brethren. Instead, we have the infamous IMS (Intermediate Shaft) bearing and bore scoring of Porsche's M96 flat-six engine to vex our sleep and keep us from enjoying cars like the 1997 Boxster we looked at last Friday. No mention of an IMS update was made in the ad, but at $6,950, it seemed like a potential monster many of you might be willing to face. An 82% 'Nice Price' win told us so.