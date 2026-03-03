GM Is Facing A Lawsuit Over Selling Drivers' Onstar Data

Iowa didn't just follow Nebraska's footsteps and sue for data sales to insurers, though. Instead, according to KIMT3, the state is suing over sales to both insurers and data brokers — the kinds of sites that offer people's names, addresses, and phone numbers to anyone who'll pay. As such, it's not only seeking cash for the Iowans whose data was sold, but it also plans to impose civil penalties. The goal, it seems, is to make the practice of data sales so unprofitable as to be untenable for GM.

Suits like this are never over quickly, and GM will likely take years to settle for a dollar amount that slips just a few bucks into Iowans' wallets. Still, maybe the Iowa Attorney General can make these kinds of data sales more hassle than they're worth. Whether it's GM, Nissan, or any other automaker, drivers deserve to know their car won't sell them out.