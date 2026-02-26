Kansas Revokes Licenses From Trans Drivers

Back when Florida banned driving while trans two years ago, it was already apparent as a major step in a conservative project to erase queer (and more specifically trans) people from public life. At the time, I figured Texas would be the next state to enact such bold legislation. This week, though, I've been proven wrong: Kansas made all drivers' licenses with corrected gender markers invalid as of today, forcing trans Kansans to swap their IDs out.

The Kansas City Star reported the news this morning, citing both state law and letters sent to Kansas residents who'd had the information on their IDs updated. As of today, February 26th, those updated IDs have been officially invalidated by the state — Kansans will have to travel to the state's Department of Revenue to swap out their licenses for new cards with the prior, incorrect gender markers on them. In letters sent to trans Kansans, the Department of Revenue said, "Please note that the Legislature did not include a grace period for updating credentials. That means that once the law is officially enacted, your current credentials will be invalid immediately, and you may be subject to additional penalties if you are operating a vehicle without a valid credential." No word on how the state expects people with suddenly-invalid licenses to actually travel anywhere.