Pennsylvania Car Dealer Hit With 144 Charges For Repeated Fraud And Deceptive Practices

I know car dealers get a bad rap, but it's not like that reputation isn't completely unearned. There are some real bad apples out there. Takes this now-former dealer out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Investigators say his practices and sales tactics bilked people out of their hard-earned money, and he's being slapped with nearly 150 criminal charges.

Khaled Yaye is the owner and operator of Yeni Auto Sales in Harrisburg, and following an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, he faces 144 (yes, one hundred and forty-four) charges for a myriad of things, including forgery, tampering with records, deceptive and fraudulent business practices, and issuing altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates. Some of these charges, like forgery, are felonies, and others stem from the Pennsylvania Board of Vehicle Act for substantial misrepresentation of material facts in a vehicle sale, unprofessional conduct, and willful failure to display his dealership license, according to CBS News. From the looks of it, the Harrisburg native did every shady dealer practice in the books.