Car Dealer Kidnaps Himself And Blames A Mexican Cartel To Cover Up Over $3.9 Million In Fraud

Janssen told family and a friend he had been extorted by a Mexican cartel since October 2021, when a masked gunman approached him as he left a Detroit poker tournament. The cartel provided Janssen with a phone through which they would text him specifics of how to get them money. Since then, Janssen claimed to have given the criminal organization about $2 million, leaving $25,000 in boxes at various locations, the affidavit states.

While he was "missing," cops were notified of several loans going unpaid to the dealership. They were taken by several folks who were all close associates of Janssen, acting at his direction. Collectively, they obtained over $3.93 million from various banks and credit unions. It really sounds like an old mafia-style bust-out. Wild.

Police spoke to Janssen's son, who worked at the dealer. He said he would move money from one account to the other with all of the car information provided by his father. He wrongly assumed all of these cars were real even though he never saw them. He went on to describe his actions as "robbing Peter to pay Paul," according to MLive. In total, the FBI found 20 financial institutions that were targets of Janssen's fraud, with the total loan amount being $3,934,141. Of that, $1,946,549 remains owed.

At the end of February, Janssen appeared before a U.S. District Magistrate who informed him that he had been charged with one count of financial institution fraud. That doesn't sound too bad, does it? Welp, it carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Ouch.

