At $10,997, Could This 1992 Mercury Capri XR2 Be An Excellent Investment?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Capri may have lived in the shadow of its distant cousin, the Mazda Miata, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve (a turbocharger and a back seat) that mean it might deserve the spotlight. Let's see how bright an idea it is to pay this car's asking price.

Lancia — which, if you're Italian, you pronounce "Lan-cha," and if you're not, you most likely pronounce "Lan-see-a" — was once one of the world's most innovative automakers. Counted amongst those innovations are the first V6 and V4 engines in a production car, the debut of the five-speed manual gearbox in a street car, and the use of a monocoque chassis all the way back in 1922.

Naturally, all that innovation cost the company, with finances becoming so dire in the 1960s that a buyout by Fiat seemed the only solution. Fiat ownership spelled the end of Lancia's innovation era, but not before the company built the 1975 Fulvia Series 3 Safari that we had the pleasure of inspecting yesterday. Our rally-race homage coupe was presented as mostly original and looked to be in great shape. Unfortunately for the seller (and the former owner's estate), too few of you felt it was worth its $27,500 asking price. That ultimately fell in a narrow but decisive 58% 'No Dice' loss.