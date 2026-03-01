Drying Your Car With A Leaf Blower: Kind Of Genius Or Asking For Trouble?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We totally understand why some owners dry their cars using a leaf blower. Wiping or touching the finish, especially when using dirty rags, will surely scratch, swirl, or mildly damage the paint. Moreover, there's always a risk of inflicting scratches or swirls each time you touch or wipe the paintwork, and that's just how it is.

The layer of clear coat on your car's finish protects the base coat from moisture and UV rays, and they're responsible for the gleaming shine that we all love. However, there's only a very thin layer of it on the paint (only 35 to 50 microns thick, roughly half the thickness of a dollar bill), and the clear coat is somewhat flexible to conform to the curves and edges of a modern car.

The wafer-thin layer of protection and its inherent flexibility makes clear coat prone to scratching, and it doesn't take much to damage it. Wiping dry paint with a dry towel, using dirty sponges or towels, driving through non-touchless automatic car washes, and using the wrong cleaning products (a surefire way to ruin an otherwise glossy paint job) can all damage, scratch, or swirl your car's finish.

That's where leaf blowers enter the fray, and using them to dry a car initially makes sense, because less contact means less scratching, right? Drying with air means you don't have to touch or physically wipe the paint with a towel, which lessens the chances of scratching it. However, you might want to reconsider, since there are dedicated air blowers for cars that are safer, more convenient to use, and are specifically designed for drying cars and auto detailing instead of yard work.