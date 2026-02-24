The Ford Bronco Is Reportedly About To Get The Lincoln Treatment

Off-roaders are all the rage right now, from ruggedized compact crossovers to lifted all-wheel-drive supercars. Each day it seems like more car companies announce their foray into the off-roader space, from Honda to BMW's M Division, but the latest company aiming to hike up its skirt and get dirty is not the one you might expect. Yesterday, sources told Autoweek that Lincoln is working on a body-on-frame competitor to the G-Wagen and Range Rover based on the mighty Ford Bronco.

Lincoln already sells the full-sized truck-based Navigator, but it's designed more for steep driveways in the Hollywood Hills and the occasional gravel road than it is for serious wheeling. The Ford Bronco also shares underpinnings with our Ford Ranger midsize pickup and the Everest SUV that's sold in other markets, but this new luxury off-roader is planned to launch toward the end of the decade or in 2030, so it's possible it will integrate components from a next-generation Bronco platform. How will Lincoln turn the rowdy, topless Bronco into a quiet, cossetting, go-anywhere chariot for the wealthy is unclear, but the new Lincoln will reportedly have a distinct design with softer lines than the Bronco.