MotoGP Close To Establishing $588,000 Minimum Salary For Riders
It's understandable to assume that a professional athlete competing for a world championship would be making at least $1 million per year. In MotoGP's case, you'd be wrong. MotoGP Sports Entertainment, the championship's commercial rights holder, is close to establishing a minimum salary for all riders. A deal with the team could see no rider paid less than €500,000 (or $588,000) as early as the 2027 season. The push for a minimum salary nearly led to the creation of a riders' union just a few years ago.
The minimum salary would be baked into the upcoming five-year commercial agreement between MotoGP SE and teams. Autosport reports the Motorcycle Sports Manufacturers Association discussed the proposal during a meeting on Tuesday. If the current proposal were implemented, the minimum salary would not account for any performance bonuses often offered to riders. According to Crash.net, Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller revealed last year that rookie riders were being offered as little as $36,000 and advocated for a mandated minimum.
MotoGP riders have flirted with forming a union for the past few years
The current push for a minimum rider salary began after MotoGP introduced half-distance sprint races at every round for the 2023 season without consulting the riders. The number of races literally doubled overnight, while riders' salaries remained the same. While MotoGP did have a Safety Commission to discuss ongoing concerns with competitors, the riders felt that they weren't being listened to and many skipped the sessions. The tension between the riders and management reached a point where work began to form an independent riders' association. The riders targeted former MotoGP rider and current TV analyst Sylvain Guintoli to lead the union. However, talks stalled over how the competitors would pay Guintoli to serve as the union's head.
While a $588,000 minimum salary seems low for racing motorcycles in a championship that was sold for $4.2 billion last year, it would be a first for any international racing championship. For comparison, the minimum salary for a rookie in the National Football League is $840,000. Beyond compensation, it seems absurd that MotoGP lacked a level of competitor representation that has existed in Formula 1 for decades with the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.