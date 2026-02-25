MotoGP Close To Establishing $588,000 Minimum Salary For Riders

It's understandable to assume that a professional athlete competing for a world championship would be making at least $1 million per year. In MotoGP's case, you'd be wrong. MotoGP Sports Entertainment, the championship's commercial rights holder, is close to establishing a minimum salary for all riders. A deal with the team could see no rider paid less than €500,000 (or $588,000) as early as the 2027 season. The push for a minimum salary nearly led to the creation of a riders' union just a few years ago.

The minimum salary would be baked into the upcoming five-year commercial agreement between MotoGP SE and teams. Autosport reports the Motorcycle Sports Manufacturers Association discussed the proposal during a meeting on Tuesday. If the current proposal were implemented, the minimum salary would not account for any performance bonuses often offered to riders. According to Crash.net, Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller revealed last year that rookie riders were being offered as little as $36,000 and advocated for a mandated minimum.