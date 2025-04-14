MotoGP Champion Fractures 8 Ribs And Collapses Lung In Comeback Race Crash

Jorge Martín, the reigning MotoGP world champion, was absent from this season's opening three rounds after fracturing his left wrist, left heel and right hand in a training crash. The Aprilia rider finally returned for last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix but fractured eight ribs and collapsed a lung in a crash during Sunday's race. It's not clear when the 27-year-old Spaniard will return to competition. As it stands, Martín has completed a single race with the world champion's No. 1 on his bike: last Saturday's sprint race.

Martín was running well outside of podium contention when he went down on the tenth lap of the 22-lap race. He crashed on the outside curb between Turn 12 and Turn 13. The Aprilia rider fell directly in the path of VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, who did his best to try and avoid the fallen rider. However, the front wheel of the Italian's Ducati struck Martín in the back. The race surprisingly continued as the world champion received medical attention in Turn 13's run-off area, just a few feet from the edge of the racing surface. Di Giannantonio told The Race, "I had goosebumps because it was the worst scene of my life, honestly. It was a super bad crash."