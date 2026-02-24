Air India's Aircraft Safety Inspection Reports Make For Genuinely Horrifying Reading

It's also not like the issues reported in the company document that Reuters reviewed were minor, as the incidents "included engine stall warnings, issues related to flight control and hydraulics, and engine oil and fuel leaks." The airline also reported "five instances of fuel or engine oil leaks in the month" and one flight between Delhi and Dubai was found to be low on oil only after it landed. Meanwhile, a January 12 flight was forced to turn back after the crew discovered there was "no water in lavatory and galley."

The airline is also experiencing more rejected takeoffs, altitude restrictions while flying, and incorrect settings used during takeoff, an issue that also appears to be getting worse, as its incident rate of 0.29 per 1,000 flights in January was more than double the rate reported in December 2024.

Don't worry, though, Air India wants you to know it knows there's a problem and is working to "drive down" the rate of technical incidents. According to the company, "[s]ystemic improvements [are] being introduced across flight ops, training, engineering quality, and procedural oversight to prevent recurrence." It's also allegedly increased its inventory of critical spare parts by more than 30% to cut down on the number of inoperable planes in its fleet and is delighted to report there's been a "decrease in operational incidents" in recent months.

That said, the airline has reportedly been dealing with some supply chain issues that definitely aren't helping it fix its problems, with CEO Campbell Wilson regularly complaining that disruptions keep delaying planned retrofits. Pakistan recently closing its airspace to Indian airlines certainly hasn't made operations easier, either. But as long as Air India survives long enough to turn things around, it does have orders placed for more than 500 new planes, and once those hit the fleet, those should be a lot safer since they probably won't be broken. Yet.