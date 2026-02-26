What're The Differences Between Hagerty And Normal Insurance?

Enthusiasts spend hours, days, weeks, months, and even years dreaming of their perfect classic or sports car. Some even spend every spare penny that comes their way in anticipation of one day finally being able to head out and buy that '60s Mustang, '90s Porsche, or restomod Bronco — whatever it may be.

However, the purchase of said dream vehicle is only the prologue in what could be a very long and enjoyable story. You need to get to know the vehicle, understand its quirks and foibles, get to grips with the best maintenance regime, oh, and you need to insure it too. That, in addition to adding fuel and turning the key, is really one of the only barriers standing in the way of you actually using the car once it's been purchased.

You could quickly jump on a comparison site to find the cheapest insurance quote, or you could just call up whoever you're with for your daily driver and ask them to add the car on. They're all perfectly legal options, but one company — Hagerty — has spent a lot of money marketing itself to the enthusiast, and claims to offer tailored policies that might tempt some classic owners in. But is this just marketing, or does Hagerty actually do things differently?

Certainly, Hagerty claims to offer a whole host of benefits to car enthusiasts when it comes to insuring their pride and joy, but what exactly does that mean? And are there other options?