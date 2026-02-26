Here's What Your Car's Final Drive Ratio Actually Means

Cars are complicated machines with thousands of parts, lots of complicated terminology, and intricate engineering that all need to work together in harmony to provide drivers with the best ownership experience possible. Fortunately, the average person doesn't really need to acquaint themselves with the inner workings of most components, but this is Jalopnik after all, so we know you're not the average person — you're a car person. If you've been at a cars and coffee listening to discussions about final drive ratios that have left you smiling and politely nodding your head despite not actually knowing what's being discussed, this is for you.

Simply put, the final drive ratio is the gear ratio inside a vehicle's differential or transaxle depending on the engine and drivetrain layout. More specifically, it's the ratio of the number of rotations the crankshaft has to make in order to turn the drive wheels one rotation. It dictates the car's range of speeds and torque available in each gear, not just the top gear.

Numerically higher ratios require the engine to spin at a higher RPM to maintain a given road speed, which decreases highway fuel efficiency and lowers the theoretical top speed, but provides quicker acceleration and more power at lower speeds. Numerically lower ratios are referred to as "taller gearing," and they increase acceleration times but allow engines to operate at lower RPMs at higher speeds, thus increasing highway fuel efficiency and increasing theoretical top speeds.