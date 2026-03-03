Air Travel Is Full Of Weird Things: Here Are 3 Of Our Favorites

Ice buildup and aircraft wings can be a scary combination, so airlines must consistently apply de-icer to operate safely. At the cruising altitude of 30,000 to 40,000 feet, commercial airliners are operating in temperatures as low as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit. This level of cold, mixed with any condensation, can cause ice to start forming on the wings. This is bad because ice alters the shape of the wing and it becomes heavier, which affects lift.

However, in the case of the Boeing 737NG, frost can form another way. This jet features thinner wings, which also house fuel. Because the fuel is nearer to the frigid exterior air, its temperature is influenced. When there's enough fuel that it's touching the top part of the wing, which is colder than other parts of the jet's exterior, a phenomenon called "cold soaked fuel frost" occurs.

Boeing studied this behavior with tests using wind tunnels, and found that this type of frost didn't negatively impact flight. So rather than needlessly de-ice aircraft experiencing cold soaked fuel frost, Boeing created these black lines on the wing as a guide. If frost appeared only within these lines, was deemed to be purely due to differences in temperature between the fuel and surrounding aircraft, and wasn't thicker than 3 millimeters, pilots could take off without de-icing.