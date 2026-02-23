At $29,700, Is This Custom 2001 Lexus IS 300 A Turbocharged Temptation?

While we generally stay away from OPP (Other People's Projects), today's Nice Price or No Dice custom IS 300 looks to have been completed and fully realized, meaning we can perhaps cut it some slack. Let's see how much you're willing to spend to cut a deal on this custom.

Considering that the average new-car buyer is signing away over fifty grand to drive off the lot, and that no one even bats an eye over four-figure car payments on said new metal, it's no surprise that used car prices have likewise been creeping up over the years. Supply and demand and all that.

It seems that, since the pandemic, basic used-car prices have climbed to about double what they were before we all masked up and started working from home. We might not like it, but that's simply our crazy economy these days. With that in mind, what were we to make of last Friday's 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme (Baby Love) and its $7,998 price? After all, it wasn't just a used car; it was a classic. Well, based on the comments, not many of you liked that price tag. However, seeing the 60% 'Nice Price' win, it achieved, most of you got over that fast.