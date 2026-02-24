The Smallest Diesel Engine In The World Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand

Why would Valentine go through the painstaking engineering required to develop an engine smaller than a quarter? The better question probably is: Why not? It's just awesome. But more practically, piston engines like Valentine's are popular among RC plane enthusiasts because they're small and light enough to fit in the front of the plane, but also typically have longer runtimes and easier refuels than electric planes. While there's debate among enthusiasts about which fuel type is better — diesel, gasoline, or nitro (nitromethane/oil mix) — piston engines in general are popular.

Valentine's Nano Bee is both his smallest and most famous engine, and it's the one that's garnered the most attention at trade shows and swap meets since he created it in 2011. With its 0.006-cubic-centimeter displacement, single cylinder, and tolerances as low as one-ten-thousandth of an inch, it isn't hard to see why it's so popular. And if you're into RC planes, the little Nano Bee can spin a 1¼-inch-diameter propeller at 12,800 rpm, potentially making it a very useful engine for some enthusiasts.

It's unclear how much power it makes and what sort of plane it can fly. Valentine doesn't have much of a presence on the internet anymore, as his website is no longer active. However, most of the enthusiasts who own his engines seem to keep them as novelties, rather than actually use them. Valentine's engines don't seem to be cheap, with poster ukanduit saying on Cox Engine Forum that they paid $500 for a Nano Bee. We wonder about reliability, given such tight tolerances and small parts.