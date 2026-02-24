Why Hudson Stuck With A Straight-6 Engine When It Already Had An 8

Hudson's flathead straight-8, used in cars like the Commodore, started its life in 1932. So when Hudson eventually dropped it in 1952, it was already quite old. However, Hudson was a small company and didn't have the money or resources to invest in a new V8 with newfangled overhead-valve technology. What it did have was tons of flathead inline-6 knowhow and the ability to massively upgrade its successful "Super-Six" engine. So that's what it did.

Flathead, or "L-head," engines were old-fashioned even in the 1950s. In a flathead engine, the valve train is inside the block, which lets the cylinder head be, well, flat. Due to that design, valves and combustion chamber were off to the side of the cylinder, rather than directly above it. While flathead engines could have decent low-end torque, they weren't efficient, nor did they have the power potential of an overhead-valve engine. But they were durable and cheaper to make. So it made sense for Hudson to just build the best flathead it could, rather than invest in newer technology.

Despite the aging engine design, Hudson managed to squeeze out more power from its massive six-cylinder than some competitors could from V8s. The 308-cubic-inch, single two-barrel carbureted straight-6 made 145 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 257 pound-feet of torque at just 1,600 rpm. For comparison, the Oldsmobile "Rocket" 303 cubic-inch V8 made just 135 hp and 253 lb-ft at the time.

It got even better, though. In 1951, Hudson created the "Twin-H" dual carburetor package, which started out as a dealership add-on but was offered from the factory in 1952. The Twin-H package came with two Carter WA-1 single-barrel carbs that bumped power to 160 horses, while torque remained the same.