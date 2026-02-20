Helmet Tubes Are Just The Goofy Part Of IndyCar Cooling Systems You Can See

Much of the attention in motorsports is focused on the incredible speeds race cars reach during competition. An IndyCar traveling on an oval track can reach up to 240 mph, which is even faster than F1 cars' top speed. (This is why IndyCar is named "IndyCar," for those unfamiliar with its history and start in Indianapolis.) But while drivers are navigating at these immense speeds, they're also battling intense heat in the cockpit.

For example, Racer reported that one 2020 event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway saw IndyCar drivers combatting cockpit temperatures in the range of 120 degrees Fahrenheit. After 80 laps, many of the competitors were extra fatigued due to the heat. "The drink bottles are in the sidepods with all of the exhaust, and the water is hotter than I drink my coffee," driver Graham Rahal said. "Overall it was brutal."

As miserable as that sounds, it would be unbearable without cooling systems in the drivers' gear. One of these includes a hose that plugs into an intake on the side of the cockpit and then into a vent on top of the driver's helmet. This setup pushes cooler air into the helmet and onto the driver's head to help keep them comfortable. Admittedly, it looks a bit bizarre until you understand its purpose. But the helmet tube isn't the only thing working to keep drivers cool.