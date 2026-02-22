The Indian Papoose Is The Skydiving Motorcycle You Never Knew You Wanted

The old saw among riders is that there are two kinds of people on motorcycles; the ones who have dropped their bike, and the ones who are going to drop their bike. Usually this means crashing, but in the case of this strange little Indian Papoose, the drop in question is out of a plane and into enemy territory. The underpinnings of this small 98cc-powered folding motorcycle are actually more British than American, as its based on the WWII-era Welbike.

The Brit-built Welbike was developed specifically for Her Majesty's Royal Air Force paratroopers to chute in and ride around. After the war, surplus production bikes were adapted to civilian use by Corgi, and sold in the U.S. under the Indian banner with a few brand-specific aesthetic adaptations, including the Indian-style tapered 1.5-gallon fuel tank and fishtail exhaust. Both Corgi and Indian were, at the time, owned by the same holding company, Brockhouse.

That tiny 98cc two-stroke kick-start Excelsior Spryt engine was hardly a speed demon. Despite featuring a headlight and taillight for street legality purposes, the Papoose was limited to around 30 miles per hour. It was an absolute fuel sipper, though, achieving around 80 miles to a gallon of fuel, getting up to 120 miles on a single tank of your finest high-test leaded petroleum distillate. The bike's pair of four-inch drum brakes are probably not quite up to the task of stopping it from any faster than 30 miles per hour anyway.

The Papoose was, more or less, the 1940s version of today's Honda Grom, but foldable like the Motocompacto. They were cheap, sold like crazy, and were beat like mules until they croaked. It's seriously difficult to find a nice Papoose in 2026, despite the fact that nearly 30,000 examples were built.