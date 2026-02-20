At $7,998, Is This 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass A Supreme Deal?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Cutlass is old enough—and Olds enough—to actually have been your father's Oldsmobile. Let's see if this comprehensively equipped convertible is priced to interest any generation.

It's a simple fact that the least expensive Ferrari will very likely turn out to be the most expensive Ferrari one could buy. A rule of thumb for any classic car purchase is to latch onto the best-sorted example you can find, even if it costs more than those that "need a little work."

The 1980 Ferrari 308 GTS we saw yesterday needed a little work. Admittedly, most of the heavy lifting had already been done, with a recent timing belt update and a number of other bits and bobs having been refreshed. Still on the honey-do list, however, were a brake caliper rebuild, a low-pressure tire issue, and whatever the heck was going on with the prolapsed wiring harness under the dash. In the end, that all sounded like an expensive proposition in repairs on top of the seller's $58,500 asking price. Not many of you felt like going there at such an outlay, earning the Ferrari a fail in a 68% 'No Dice' loss.