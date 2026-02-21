Audi Loses Rally Cred, Beat By Cheap Toyota

Audi has built its reputation in rallying, and after decades of shouting about its Quattro all-wheel-drive system, it should be the best in the business, right? Team O'Neil Rally School instructor Wyatt Knox took an Audi RS3 out on the test course, however, and found it pretty obvious that Audi has sat out of World Rally competition since 1986. On the same course with Knox at the wheel, a Toyota GR Corolla managed a timed lap over nine seconds quicker than the $16,000 more expensive Audi, and it did so with two fewer cylinders and 101 fewer horsepower under the hood.

While the RS is a pretty serious contender for most impressive compact sports sedan (perhaps because it's one of the only compact sports sedans left on the market), it is out of its element when the surface gets loose. "Is the chassis designed for performance driving?," Knox asks himself behind the wheel of the RS3. "No, not at all," he concludes.

In order to get the RS3 to perform at its best in snow and ice conditions on a slippery day, Knox and crew pulled the fuses for the car's anti-lock braking system and stability control. Unfortunately, after some testing on the icy skid pad doing drifts, the car's electronically controlled all-wheel drive and suspension systems completely failed and put the car into full-stiff front-wheel drive mode. For the timed run, Knox had to put the fuses back in and deal with the driver assist electronics reining him in when he didn't want the so-called help.