Jaguar F-Type Driver Survives Stuffing Car Under Back Of Stopped School Bus

School buses are easy to see by design, especially when their flashing lights are on while stopped. That still wasn't enough for the driver of a Jaguar F-Type to notice until it was too late, slamming not just into the back of the bus, but stuffing itself under it, reports WFLA.

According to a Facebook post from the Lee County (Florida) Sheriff's Office, no children were on board the bus at the time of the crash, which is good because they don't need any more trauma than they already have. The bus driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The unidentified F-Type driver also only suffered minor injuries, according to News-Press. That driver was cited for following too closely, which may be the understatement of the century when half your car is under the school bus you were following.

"The safety of our students going to and from school is our top priority," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in the Facebook post. "This video is incredibly hard to watch, and I thank God no students were on the bus, and no one was seriously injured. I can ensure our Traffic Unit and 4th Precinct deputies have increased patrols in this area and will not tolerate reckless driving of any kind."

The driver walked home and was arrested a few hours later on a separate domestic battery charge, according to News Press. It's one thing to have a bad day, but allegedly taking it out on loved ones is no way to handle it.