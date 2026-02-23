More Than Just Pickups Tried Two Gas Tanks (And These Cars Had Far More Fun With It)

Some of the most-traveled vehicles ever to see the roads are pickup trucks, and for good reason. Many folks use them for work, cruising the highways day in and day out, working delivery jobs, and covering thousands of miles in the process. One of the few necessities to slow such folks down are the odd stops for fuel, but the fitment of dual tanks meant the driver could simply switch from one tank to the other, negating the need to stop so frequently. Extra range wasn't the only benefit of dual tanks – they helped with weight distribution, too, and if one fuel pump went down, you could simply swap over to the other tank and keep on motoring.

This feature has pretty much become redundant in modern trucks, thanks mostly to the implementation of far more efficient powertrains, which means one tank can probably get you just as far on a new truck as two would have granted you in an old V8-powered something-or-other.

However, old trucks were not the only vehicles on the road with dual tanks. For similar reasons, some classic cars also feature more than one gas tank — and we're not just talking about a dinky auxiliary tank either. Rather, older cars that were designed for grand touring adventures also benefitted from extended ranges, as did a particular old-school rally car, and a puny little commuter, too.