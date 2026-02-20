Festival Of The Unexceptional Car Show Celebrates The Mundane Cars We Inexplicably Love

If you're a frequent Jalopnik reader, chances are you appreciate a good unicorn. Not a unicorn as in the mythical creature, but an automotive unicorn; something really rare, or a car that you'd never expect to see. My personal favorite kind of unicorn car is a beautifully preserved example of an old, otherwise unremarkable car that may have a rare option package or a rare trim level, and I recently stumbled across a car show dedicated to that exact genre of car: the Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional.

The U.K.-based Festival of the Unexceptional, and the Concours de L'Ordinaire that takes place at the show, are focused on cars manufactured between 1971 and 2001. You may be thinking that the Festival of the Unexceptional or FOTU is similar to RADwood, and you're not wrong. Both show concepts celebrate rare classic cars, but RADwood focuses on cars from the '80s and '90s, while FOTU adds a decade on either end of that date range.

Fortunately there are lots of video tours of the show online, so you can enjoy some of the finest unicorns at the show from the comfort of your own living room. If you happen to be in the U.K. this summer, you can see this year's show in person on July 25, but for the rest of us, we'll have to make do with the video recaps.