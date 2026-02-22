What Are The Pros And Cons Of Forged Wheels?

If you are looking to personalize your car, or tweak it for a particular discipline — whether that be overlanding, drag racing, or cornering on canyon roads — then fitting the right wheels is a great place to start. Depending on your needs, you could go for the unassuming look and fit an understated set of black steelies, or opt for some standard alloy wheels, whether they be from an automaker or an aftermarket producer. Or you could get something really quite special, like split-rim or forged alloy wheels.

It's the latter we're putting under the microscope today. These are specialist wheels, created by heaps of pressure and immense heat during the manufacturing process, which in turn leads to a lighter and stronger wheel. As such, these are generally designed with performance in mind, rather than just being seen as a cosmetic upgrade.

Some automakers will equip models with forged wheels as standard, or as optional upgrades, but you're unlikely to see them on the upgrades sheet for a CR-V or Camry. Instead, it's companies like BMW's M department and Ferrari that provide the choice. Going aftermarket provides plenty of choice too, with many companies churning out solid or split-rim forged alloy wheels, to complement your ongoing track build.

As with anything, there are pros and cons attached with forged wheels, both of which this article will dig into. We'll discuss everything from performance benefits, to cost and safety.