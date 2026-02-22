Trying To Run Engines On Gunpowder Sounds Like A Good Way To Get Rid Of Excess Fingers

Piston engine designs have existed since the 1400s. Even Leonardo da Vinci experimented with various designs. And throughout the centuries, engineers have used just about every sort of fuel imaginable to run their piston engines, from steam to gasoline. In 1807, two French brothers even made an engine that ran on moss.

One of the earlier engine fuels experimented with was gunpowder, the same stuff used in ship cannons and modern firearms. However, gunpowder proved inefficient and too volatile for engine use. Which is why the only real gunpowder engines used today are homemade experiments, and even those are probably best to stay away from if you like your current number of fingers.

Okay, so technically a machine gun is a gunpowder engine, as it uses the exhaust gases from ignition to reset the firing cylinder. However, we're talking about working engines that generate rotational power. And while gunpowder can work, it doesn't work well enough to make its danger worthwhile.