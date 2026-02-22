How Reliable Is The 2025 Kia K5 Sedan? Here's What J.D. Power Says
Kia kept the midsize sedan alive when it launched the K5 sedan in 2021, and it has been doing things right with its lineup since then. Want proof? Kia recently surpassed its fellow South Korean parent company, Hyundai Motors, in U.S. auto sales for the first time in January 2026. It proves that the brand's "Opposites United" styling philosophy, outstanding warranty, and aggressive pricing are what value-conscious Americans prefer to park in their driveways.
Kia has given the 2025 K5 sedan some mindful updates to keep it fresh among its equally-talented yet technologically superior Camry and Accord peers. Among the changes are a more potent base engine, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and refreshed exterior styling, all for a sub-$30k base price.
It all sounds good, but how does the 2025 Kia K5 rank in build-quality and reliability? J.D. Power has issued a consumer-verified score of 83/100 for the 2025 K5 sedan, and it received an 85/100 on the quality and reliability scale, making it good enough to share an overall second place with its Hyundai Sonata platform mate.
What's interesting is that the Sonata and K5 outrank the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, which are tied for third place with an 82/100 score. The Nissan Altima, which remains alive and kicking for 2026, is in first place with a score of 84/100, and we find it a bit perplexing since Consumer Reports ranks the Altima as one of the least satisfying cars to own.
The Kia K5 GT is a scorcher
The Kia K5 is also a fun driving tool, and it mainly boils down to the hotrod K5 GT that has more horsepower and torque, is quicker to 60 mph, and corners harder than a BMW 530i. It starts with a front-wheel drive platform and a tuned 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger under the hood, good for 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.
The blown motor pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the chassis receives a sport-tuned suspension to deliver German-rivaling handling. J.D. Power confirms this with a driving experience score of 92/100, enough to rank the Kia K5 among the best-handling in its segment. Oh, and that 290-horsepower turbo engine commands attention, motivating the K5 GT to 60 mph from a stop in 5.2 seconds, said Car and Driver, and a quarter-mile run of 13.7 seconds at 106 mph. The top speed is 155 mph, enough to brandish a South Korean flag on the German Autobahn.
However, Kia hasn't forgotten about non-GT K5 buyers. It dropped the turbocharged 1.6-liter base engine for 2025, shoehorning a more potent naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that generates 191 horsepower, 11 more than the outgoing turbo motor. It also pumps out 181 pound-feet of torque.
The standard kits include LED headlights, dual-zone HVAC, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker stereo, and hands-free keyless entry. Our only gripe is Kia's insistence on not offering all-wheel drive on the K5 GT, although you can pair AWD with the new base engine in the K5 GT-Line trim. Lastly, J.D. Power has estimated the K5 sedan to have lower depreciation values over the next 3 years, earning it a great resale value score of 82/100.