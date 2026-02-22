How Reliable Is The 2025 Kia K5 Sedan? Here's What J.D. Power Says

Kia kept the midsize sedan alive when it launched the K5 sedan in 2021, and it has been doing things right with its lineup since then. Want proof? Kia recently surpassed its fellow South Korean parent company, Hyundai Motors, in U.S. auto sales for the first time in January 2026. It proves that the brand's "Opposites United" styling philosophy, outstanding warranty, and aggressive pricing are what value-conscious Americans prefer to park in their driveways.

Kia has given the 2025 K5 sedan some mindful updates to keep it fresh among its equally-talented yet technologically superior Camry and Accord peers. Among the changes are a more potent base engine, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and refreshed exterior styling, all for a sub-$30k base price.

It all sounds good, but how does the 2025 Kia K5 rank in build-quality and reliability? J.D. Power has issued a consumer-verified score of 83/100 for the 2025 K5 sedan, and it received an 85/100 on the quality and reliability scale, making it good enough to share an overall second place with its Hyundai Sonata platform mate.

What's interesting is that the Sonata and K5 outrank the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, which are tied for third place with an 82/100 score. The Nissan Altima, which remains alive and kicking for 2026, is in first place with a score of 84/100, and we find it a bit perplexing since Consumer Reports ranks the Altima as one of the least satisfying cars to own.